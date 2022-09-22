Ex-’Swamp People’ cast member arrested; accused of contractor fraud

His bond has not been set.
Rivers was a Swamper, or cast member, on Season 5 of "Swamp People." (Source: history.com)
Rivers was a Swamper, or cast member, on Season 5 of "Swamp People." (Source: history.com)
By Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A former ‘swamper’ is again behind bars following an accusation of fraud.

Roger A. Rivers, Jr., 47, is charged with one count of residential contractor fraud over $5,000.

According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, Rivers was paid $6,000 to do a job — and allegedly never did.

He was taken into custody on Sept. 20 without incident and booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center.

His bond has not been set.

Back in 2017, Rivers was arrested and charged with 18 wildlife charges.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meet K9 Deputy “Max”. He understands the assignment. Max’s nose knows.
Cottonport man arrested after traffic stop by K9 unit
Residents in central Louisiana can look forward to some new options when it's time to eat as...
New restaurant options coming to Cenla
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
PSC questions Cleco on August billing issue, why CEO and President did not attend meeting
DCFS responds to concerns stemming from Central Louisiana offices

Latest News

Check out today's Lunch Kid from Cherokee Elementary School!
LUNCH KIDS-9/22/2022
Check out today's Pledge Kids from Cherokee Elementary School!
PLEDGE KIDS-9/22/2022
9/22/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast
9/22/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast
In this image taken from a video, actor Anthony Mackie, who portrays Captain America in an...
‘Captain America’ fixes hurricane hit roofs in New Orleans