LDWF announces more dates for free fishing courses

The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

The new Fishing Course Series launched by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries last month was well received, and we are happy to announce the addition of courses across Louisiana. The next group of courses will be offered in the Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Houma, Lake Charles, and Natchitoches areas. In addition to Intro to Fishing Courses, LDWF has added a Beginner Catfishing Course and courses offered to “All Ages” to encourage parents and/or guardians to participate with their children.

The Beginner Catfishing course will be geared towards participants with basic fishing knowledge or anglers who have completed an Intro to Fishing course and are 16 years and older. Participants will learn catfish species identification, basic fish behavior, proper fish handling, equipment overview, basic rigging, and bait selection, followed by an hour of fishing with LDWF staff.

The “All Ages” course is exclusive to parents or guardians accompanying participants under 18 years of age with an increased participant capacity from 10 to 20 to accommodate families. Just like the standard courses, the curriculum will be fast-paced and geared towards educating adults in order for them to guide children during the fishing portion of the program.

Schedule for the new courses are:

INTRO TO FISHING - Sept. 28 at Sidney Hutchinson Park in Walker

INTRO TO FISHING - Oct. 8 at New Orleans City Park in New Orleans

INTRO TO FISHING (All Ages) - Oct. 8 at New Orleans City Park in New Orleans

INTRO TO FISHING - Oct. 22 at Sam Houston Jones State Park in Lake Charles

BEGINNER CATFISHING (All Ages) - Oct. 28 at Parc Natchitoches in Natchitoches

BEGINNER CATFISHING - Oct. 29 at Parc Natchitoches in Natchitoches

Equipment will be provided for all courses, but participants are also encouraged to bring their own gear. All in attendance will take home a package of informative material, starter tackle and gear courtesy of H&H Lure and Coastal Conservation Association of Louisiana. Anglers 18 & older must possess a valid recreational fishing license to participate. Visit here to purchase a fishing license.

To sign up for a course, click here. If you need assistance registering, please contact outreach@wlf.la.gov or call Chris Conner at 318-487-5336 or Joshua Porter at 225-763-3540. For more information on the Fishing Course Series program, click here.

