LSP: False reports of shooters at Leesville, DeRidder high schools

CENTRAL LOUISIANA, La. (KALB) - According to Louisiana State Police, there were false calls reporting a possible shooter at both Leesville High School and DeRidder High School Thursday morning.

KALB confirmed with LSP and the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office that the reports are a hoax. State troopers cleared both schools and shared that the shooting claims appear to have come from a robocall.

LSP added that troopers have been placed at the schools to monitor the situation as a precaution.

This comes less than a week after a similar false report at Bolton High School, where officials also discovered that several other law enforcement agencies around the country received similar calls. Investigators learned that the calls originated from a country in Africa, but it’s not known if the latest calls came from the same source.

This false report is under investigation.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.