LSP: False reports of shooters at Leesville, DeRidder high schools

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL LOUISIANA, La. (KALB) - According to Louisiana State Police, there were false calls reporting a possible shooter at both Leesville High School and DeRidder High School Thursday morning.

KALB confirmed with LSP and the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office that the reports are a hoax. State troopers cleared both schools and shared that the shooting claims appear to have come from a robocall.

LSP added that troopers have been placed at the schools to monitor the situation as a precaution.

This comes less than a week after a similar false report at Bolton High School, where officials also discovered that several other law enforcement agencies around the country received similar calls. Investigators learned that the calls originated from a country in Africa, but it’s not known if the latest calls came from the same source.

This false report is under investigation.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meet K9 Deputy “Max”. He understands the assignment. Max’s nose knows.
Cottonport man arrested after traffic stop by K9 unit
Residents in central Louisiana can look forward to some new options when it's time to eat as...
New restaurant options coming to Cenla
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
PSC questions Cleco on August billing issue, why CEO and President did not attend meeting
DCFS responds to concerns stemming from Central Louisiana offices

Latest News

LSU Tigers
NCAA infractions committee says LSU football program violated recruiting rules
LDWF announces more dates for free fishing courses
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast
Check out today's Lunch Kid from Cherokee Elementary School!
LUNCH KIDS-9/22/2022