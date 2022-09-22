Man wins $3M lottery prize 3 years after his brother won $1M

Danny Mudd decided to take the one-time cash payout option of $1,875,000 before taxes.
Danny Mudd decided to take the one-time cash payout option of $1,875,000 before taxes.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, Va. (Gray News) – A man in Virginia is celebrating after a big win playing a lottery scratcher game – but it’s not the first time his family has seen good fortune.

In 2019, Terry Mudd won $1 million playing a Virginia Lottery scratcher game.

Not to be outdone, his brother Danny Mudd recently bought a scratch-off ticket and won the $3 million top prize.

“I couldn’t believe it!” Danny Mudd told lottery officials as he claimed his prize.

Danny Mudd decided to take the one-time cash payout option of $1,875,000 before taxes.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet,” he said. “I’m just smiling!”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meet K9 Deputy “Max”. He understands the assignment. Max’s nose knows.
Cottonport man arrested after traffic stop by K9 unit
Residents in central Louisiana can look forward to some new options when it's time to eat as...
New restaurant options coming to Cenla
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
PSC questions Cleco on August billing issue, why CEO and President did not attend meeting
DCFS responds to concerns stemming from Central Louisiana offices

Latest News

From left, Wells Fargo & Company CEO and President Charles Scharf, Bank of America Chairman and...
Bank CEOs questioned on consumer protections, social issues
An abortion protest is shown in this file photo.
White House: GOP abortion ban would mean a nationwide crisis
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks to an Oconee County school administrator after announcing K-12...
Education takes an unusual back seat in Georgia election
Louisiana State Police
LSP: False reports of shooters at Leesville, DeRidder high schools
FEMA heads to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona made landfall.
Bermuda, Canada prepare for storm as Puerto Rico struggles