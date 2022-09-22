NSU Demons looking for consistency as conference play begins this weekend at their home opener

The Northwestern State University Demons will finally be in Turpin Stadium after three tough weeks on the road.
By Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) -The Northwestern State University Demons will finally be in Turpin Stadium after three tough weeks on the road.

There a lot of questions going into this weekend as conference play will begin against Lamar University. How can the Demons start fast on offense and be consistent? How can the Purple Swarm start forcing three and outs?

Last weekend, Zach Clement replaced Miles Fallin as quarterback early in the first half, and he was able to move the ball more and use his mobility.

Clement could be starting this weekend against Lamar, but Demons Head Coach Brad Laird said it really depends how practice goes the next few days.

“Has it turned to where that quarterback position is open?” Laird said. “Yeah, because we have to evaluate where we are. We do that for all positions. The quarterback position is the glorified position that gets talked about more. We have Wednesday and Thursday that are going to be critical days to determine what is going to happen Saturday. We have to be more consistent in practice, how you prepare is a lot of times how you are going to play. We haven’t done that over the course of three weeks through the week, so we started with a good day yesterday and are looking to be consistent as the days move and as we get closer to Saturday.”

Demons Defensive Coordinator Weston Glaser and the Purple Swarm are hoping that being at home for the first time this season will light a fire and keep it going as they have struggled to keep momentum the last three weeks.

“We have to keep playing like it is the first quarter, and that is the big goal we have to play every quarter like it is the first quarter,” said senior safety PJ Herrington. “We have to start off fast, we have to finish fast and we have to complete the game. We have to stop the snowball effect as a defense cause the snowball effect is going to happen at one part of the game. So, as a defense, we have to stop it. We are a heavy defensive team. We feel like we lead this team in numerous ways.”

The Demons are hoping to come out with their first win of the season at home along with starting off 1-0 in conference play. Lamar will also be looking for the same thing as they are 0-3.

