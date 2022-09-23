APSO seeking assistance finding missing Marksville man

Regis "Eddy Branch" Simon
Regis "Eddy Branch" Simon(Source: Mansura Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Regis “Eddy Branch” Simon who has been missing since March.

APSO said Simon was likely the victim of a violent crime.

If you have any information on Simon’s disappearance or any crimes committed against him, please contact APSO at 318-253-4000.

