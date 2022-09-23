Family Tradition: Manning vs Curtis meeting head-to-head

MANY, La. (KALB) - Newman versus Many. Two iconic programs were built on the backs of two iconic families.

The Manning name has been symbolic with Newman starting with Peyton, Cooper and Eli back in the 1990s. For Many, it is the Curtis family that has turned the Tigers into a Class 2A powerhouse.

“I remember all the hoopla for Peyton ad Eli and rightfully so because they turned into great football players,” said Many Head Coach Jess Curtis. “I was hopeful maybe sometime we’d meet in the playoffs.”

While no Manning has ever won a state title with the Greenies, the Curtis family has been a vital piece for all six state championship appearances in Sabine Parish. Coach Curtis led the Tigers to the first state runner-up back in 1988, and now as a head coach, he has brought them back five times, hoisting the trophy twice over the last decade.

“We don’t hunt, we don’t fish, it’s football,” said Coach Curtis. “People tell me that I need a hobby. Well, I’m lucky to be able to do what I love. I’m a football junky. We love it.”

In the words of Hank Williams Jr., “It’s a family tradition.” On Friday, the next generation of both families will meet head-to-head for the first time in John Curtis Stadium at Many High School.

Five-star quarterback and Texas commit Arch Manning will line up against four-star linebacker and USC commit Tackett Curtis in a family battle that has been over 30 years in the making.

“I feel like it might be one of the best games that’s ever been played at Many,” said Tackett Curtis. “Arch is a really good player. He makes a ton of plays, and I think they have a good offense. They are real powerful in what they do, and they make a lot of explosive plays.”

Kickoff for Newman and Many will be at 7 p.m. Full highlights of the game can be seen on the 5th Quarter which starts at 10 p.m. on KALB.

