Florida boat captain charged in fatal parasailing accident

Jail records in Monroe County show 49-year-old Daniel Gavin Couch was booked on Thursday and is...
Jail records in Monroe County show 49-year-old Daniel Gavin Couch was booked on Thursday and is being held on a $100,000 bond.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A boat captain has been charged with manslaughter in a Memorial Day parasailing crash in the Florida Keys that killed a 33-year-old Illinois woman and injured her young son and nephew.

Jail records in Monroe County show 49-year-old Daniel Gavin Couch was booked on Thursday and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife investigation found Couch cut the line holding Supraja Alaparthi and the boys because the parasail was “dragging” in high winds from a summer storm.

They were dragged across the waves for nearly 2 miles before slamming into a bridge. A nearby boat captain took them to shore.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office
Deputy in Vernon Parish arrested for illicit acts involving a juvenile
Louisiana State Police
LSP: False reports of shooters at Leesville, DeRidder high schools
PSC questions Cleco on August billing issue, why CEO and President did not attend meeting
Allie Rice
BRPD says ‘misinformation’ hurting Allie Rice murder probe, reward now at $37,500
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower

Latest News

Two men were rescued from Vernon Lake.
Boaters rescued from Vernon Lake on Thursday morning
Check out today's Pledge Kids from Cherokee Elementary School!
PLEDGE KIDS-9/23/2022
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri talks about the crash that killed a deputy Thursday at a...
Deputy hit with forklift on Florida construction site and killed, sheriff says
Check out today's Lunch Kid from Cherokee Elementary School!
LUNCH KIDS-9/23/2022
A house fire in Marksville claimed the life of a disabled woman.
Marksville woman dies in house fire that started from unattended barbeque grill