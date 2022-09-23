KALB’s Bulletin Material: Predicting Week 4 Matchups around Cenla

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Through three weeks of the high school football season, Mary Margaret Ellison continues to lead the way in KALB’s Bulletin Material picks with a 10-4 record. Elijah Nixon and Dylan Domangue are sitting a .500 with a 7-7 record with still plenty of time to make up some ground.

In Week 4, the KALB Sports Team will be picking another slate of games in our Bulletin Material.

MedExpress Game of the Week: Newman vs Many:

Dylan’s Pick: Many 46-35

Elijah’s Pick: Many 30-20

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Many 35-21

East Ascension vs ASH:

Dylan’s Pick: ASH 42-41

Elijah’s Pick: ASH 35-21

Mary Margaret’s Pick: East Ascension 35-21

West Ouachita vs Grant:

Dylan’s Pick: Grant 48-38

Elijah’s Pick: Grant 35-30

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Grant 42-34

Marksville vs Tioga:

Dylan’s Pick: Tioga 42-13

Elijah’s Pick: Tioga 41-6

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Tioga 42-7

Avoyelles vs Bunkie:

Dylan’s Pick: Avoyelles 56-28

Elijah’s Pick: Avoyelles 60-22

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Avoyelles 58-12

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.