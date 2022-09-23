LDH to hold flu vaccine clinics in Cenla

The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

The Louisiana Department of Health’s (LDH) Office of Public Health (OPH) in Central Louisiana (Region 6) will host drive-thru flu vaccine clinics at our Parish Health Units (PHUs) during the months of September and October in preparation for the upcoming flu season. COVID-19 vaccines, both primary series and the updated COVID-19 bivalent boosters, will also be available.

Each regional parish health unit will provide onsite flu and COVID-19 vaccines from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The flu shot is free including to anyone who is uninsured. Those with insurance, Medicaid or Medicare coverage are encouraged to bring their insurance cards. The flu shot is free, including to anyone who is uninsured. If a participant has a previous COVID-19 vaccine card, they should bring those to be updated as well.

Those in need of a flu or COVID-19 vaccine may show up to any one of the health units below on the corresponding date.

Rapides Parish Health Unit: Friday, September 30, 5604-A Coliseum Blvd., Alexandria

Winnfield Parish Health Unit: Monday, October 3, 301 W. Main St., Winnfield

Grant Parish Health Unit: Tuesday, October 4, 340-A Webb Smith Drive, Colfax

Avoyelles (Marksville) Parish Health Unit: Wednesday, October 5, 657 Government St., Marksville

LaSalle Parish Health Unit: Friday, October 7, 1673 N. Second St., Jena

Avoyelles (Bunkie) Health Unit: Wednesday, October 12 406 Walnut St., Bunkie

Catahoula Parish Health Unit: Wednesday, October 12, 200 Third St., Jonesville

Vernon Parish Health Unit: Friday, October 21, 406 Fertitta Blvd. Leesville

Concordia Parish Health Unit: Thursday, October 27, 905 Mickey Gilley Ave., Ferriday

Flu Vaccine Guidance

CDC and LDH recommend that all individuals ages 6 months and older receive a flu shot by the end of October. The flu shot is particularly encouraged among high-risk populations such as pregnant women, children below the age of 5, adults age 65 and up, and immunocompromised children and adults with chronic health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and asthma.

COVID-19 Vaccine Guidance

CDC and LDH also recommend that everyone ages 6 months and up get vaccinated against COVID-19 and that everyone ages 5 and up get a booster as soon as they are eligible.

For more information on CDC guidelines and recommendations for flu vaccinations, visit www.cdc.gov/flu/prevent/vaccinations.htm.

For more information on where to find flu and COVID-19 vaccines in Louisiana, visit vaccines.gov.

For more information on CDC guidelines and recommendations for COVID-19 vaccinations, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/stay-up-to-date.html.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.