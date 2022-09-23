Man arrested in Grant Parish for killing 2 dogs and shooting at 2 people

Joseph Garrison, III
Joseph Garrison, III(GPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, a man was arrested on Thursday in the Williana community after fatally shooting two of his dogs and shooting at two people.

Joseph Garrison, III, 38, barricaded himself inside of a garage after the shootings. Grant and Rapides S.W.A.T. teams were able to safely take him into custody after a 4-hour standoff.

Garrison was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder, two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, resisting an officer with force and aggravated assault with a firearm.

