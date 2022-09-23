Marksville woman dies in house fire that started from unattended barbeque grill

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, a Marksville woman died in a house fire last week that started from an unattended barbeque grill.

The Marksville Fire Department responded to a house fire around 12:30 p.m. on September 21 in the 400 block of Overton Street. Relatives and firefighters attempted to get a disabled woman out of the home, but she died on the scene. The victim is believed to be the 70-year-old homeowner.

Official identification and cause of death are still pending with the Avoyelles Parish Coroner’s Office.

SFM deputies said the fire started from a lit barbeque grill that was being used in the bed of a pickup truck in the carport. The fire from the grill ignited combustible items in the truck, which led to the fire spreading quickly into the home.

Note from the State Fire Marshal’s Office:

When it comes to outdoor cooking and grill safety, the SFM recommends using grills in open areas that are three feet away from structures and combustible objects. In addition, grills should be cleaned after every use. If using charcoal, make sure the coals are completely cooled before discarding. If using gas, check all hoses for leaks before lighting and make sure the grill cover is open before lighting. Finally, you should never leave active cooking equipment or an open flame unattended, even if it’s outdoors.

