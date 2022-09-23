NSU announces change at quarterback ahead of Southland home opener

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - During a Wednesday interview, Northwestern State Head Coach Brad Laird hinted at a possible quarterback change ahead of the Demons’ Southland Conference opener against Lamar.

Just a day later, when the official depth chart was released, it was announced that Zachary Clement would start under center in Week 4.

Coach Laird named Clement the starter over senior Kansas transfer Miles Fallin. Fallin has been the Demons starting quarterback for the first three games of the season, but the offense could not seem to find any rhythm. Fallin only led the Demons to three drives that ended in a score through two and a half games.

On the season, Fallin has thrown for 455 yards with four interceptions and just two touchdowns. Last week, Coach Laird replaced Fallin in the first half of the game against Southern Miss with sophomore backup Clement.

In relief, Clement threw for 214 yards and a touchdown in a losing effort on the road. Clement does have experience with the Demons appearing in nine games last year while starting in four. He threw for just over one thousand yards to go along with six touchdowns and four INTs.

NSU’s offense through three games has only scored slightly over 10 points per contest while averaging 292.7 yards of total offense.

Clement will look to lead the Demons (0-3) to their first win of the season Saturday at home. Kickoff against the Lamar Cardinals will be at 3:30 p.m. from Turpin Stadium. The game can be viewed on ESPN+.

