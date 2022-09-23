Perseverance is key: ASH’s Datlan Cunningham ran for 3TDs in the first half against Nat Central

Meet this week's ACA Athlete of the Week from Alexandria Senior High School-Datlan Cunningham!
By Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - ASH’s Datlan Cunningham scored three touchdowns for the Trojans last Thursday in the first half against Natchitoches Central.

“People want to do a lot of talking and I don’t do a lot of talking,” said Cunningham. “I just play, and you have to just play. You do not have to do all that talking, you just prove what you have on the field.”

“I am proud that his performance paid off, but we have been seeing it every single day it is not just a Friday night thing,” said Trojans’ Head Coach Thomas Bachman.

There is more to a player’s life after the field lights turn off and they leave the locker room. Datlan has persevered through difficult times off the field as he was not able to play his junior season, but this year is his last, and he plans to leave it all on the field.

“I just show up every day and start putting in work and do the best I can,” said Cunningham. “One year. I only have one year to do it all, so I have to do the best I can.”

James Herrington, Datlan’s best friend and Trojans tight end, was able to block for each touchdown Cunningham scored Thursday night, but he says their bond goes beyond the football field.

“We both have early release,” said Herrington. “So, we run over to the gas station over there, and we usually get a snack. We take turns paying for it and everything, then we come back and go to meetings and go out to practice. We have known each other for a while and him not being able to play last year kind of devastated all of us but seeing him back this year for our senior year is exciting.”

As a senior and a starter for the Trojans, Datlan isn’t as much of a vocal leader, but he sets the example with his actions.

“He is never overly animated, there are more ways to lead, your actions need to speak louder than your words, and so far he has been doing that,” said Bachman.

Datlan has a few goals he has set for himself in his senior season, which is to reach 2,500 rushing yards and score 25 touchdowns, but there’s one goal he wants to fulfill more than anything.

“I would say going for a state championship, that is where everybody is headed,” said Cunningham. “So, that is where I am headed and the team. You always have to be on the same page.”

Football season is only a few weeks in, and Cunningham hopes to keep being explosive on offense and continue to strive for his goals during his senior season.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meet K9 Deputy “Max”. He understands the assignment. Max’s nose knows.
Cottonport man arrested after traffic stop by K9 unit
Residents in central Louisiana can look forward to some new options when it's time to eat as...
New restaurant options coming to Cenla
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
PSC questions Cleco on August billing issue, why CEO and President did not attend meeting
Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office
Deputy in Vernon Parish arrested for illicit acts involving a juvenile

Latest News

LSU Tigers
NCAA infractions committee says LSU football program violated recruiting rules; hands down punishments
NSU Demons looking for consistency as conference play begins this weekend at their home opener
NSU 11 Jaheim Washington GSU 21 Ryan Fields
NSU Demons looking for consistency as conference play begins this weekend at their home opener
New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye (6) and New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport...
Saints’ defense encouraged by strides made since opener