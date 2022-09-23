Uber drivers interviewed in Allie Rice case; cross erected in her honor

A cross was erected in honor of slain LSU student Allie Rice.
A cross was erected in honor of slain LSU student Allie Rice.(WAFB)
By Robb Hays
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A large cross was erected Friday near the spot where LSU student Allie Rice died one week ago.

With no arrests and no suspects identified in the case, a privately-funded reward for information about Rice’s killer has topped $50,000.

The FBI, ATF, and DEA are assisting the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) in their investigation. BRPD leaders say they work with those same federal partners on a regular basis on many different violent crime cases.

During a news conference yesterday, BRPD leaders said they were exhausting every investigative effort in finding Rice’s killer.

RELATED: BRPD says ‘misinformation’ hurting Allie Rice murder probe, reward now at $37,500

BRPD investigators have contacted the ride-share service Uber as they search for clues about Rice’s killing, a source familiar with the case told WAFB. Uber was able to provide BRPD with a list of all of the drivers who were in the area at the time of the killing to see if they saw anything. The source did not disclose whether those drivers provided any useful clues.

Hours after the shooting, Baton Rouge Police detectives were seen canvassing nearby businesses in search of any surveillance video. The department has also declined to say whether that search turned up any clues.

The reward fund for information that leads to an arrest in the case was started with a $10,000 donation by The Shed BBQ, where the 21-year-old once worked.

Louisiana authorities say 21-year-old Allison Rice was shot and killed in her car.
Louisiana authorities say 21-year-old Allison Rice was shot and killed in her car.(WAFB)

Rice was shot and killed on Sept. 16 inside her car near the railroad tracks on Government Street, on the edge of downtown Baton Rouge.

Police say Rice had just left a bar in Mid City and believe she was driving toward downtown on Government Street around 2:20 a.m. when she encountered a train stopped on the tracks. Nearly a dozen shots were fired into her vehicle, mostly through her windshield.

When police arrived, Rice was dead inside her vehicle. At that point, her vehicle was pointed back toward Mid City. Based on that, police believe she was attempting to make a U-turn when she died.

