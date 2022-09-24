2022 5th Quarter Week 4 Highlights

By Dylan Domangue, Elijah Nixon and Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(KALB) - Dylan, Elijah and Mary Margaret breakdown the fourth week of high school football in Central Louisiana! View the final scores below and watch the highlights above!

5A Scores

Barbe42Pineville0
East Ascension28ASH34
Natchitoches Central27Southwood0

4A Scores

Catholic New Iberia0Leesville26
Peabody18Green Oaks13
West Ouachita40Grant21
Marksville13Tioga60

3A Scores

Arcadia34Bolton21
Buckeye12Vidalia32
Avoyelles70Bunkie16
Winnfield41Jena26

2A Scores

Rosepine43Vinton6
Oakdale20Grand Lake26
LaSalle6Lakeview28
Pickering14Welsh73
Sacred Heart20Menard0
Newman17Many25

1A Scores

Lakeside40Block6
Northwood-Lena0Beekman Charter44
D’Arbonne Wood35Montgomery6
St. Mary’s42Dequincy14

Post Game Show

