2022 5th Quarter Week 4 Highlights

(KALB) - Dylan, Elijah and Mary Margaret breakdown the fourth week of high school football in Central Louisiana! View the final scores below and watch the highlights above!
5A Scores
|Barbe
|42
|Pineville
|0
|East Ascension
|28
|ASH
|34
|Natchitoches Central
|27
|Southwood
|0
4A Scores
|Catholic New Iberia
|0
|Leesville
|26
|Peabody
|18
|Green Oaks
|13
|West Ouachita
|40
|Grant
|21
|Marksville
|13
|Tioga
|60
3A Scores
|Arcadia
|34
|Bolton
|21
|Buckeye
|12
|Vidalia
|32
|Avoyelles
|70
|Bunkie
|16
|Winnfield
|41
|Jena
|26
2A Scores
|Rosepine
|43
|Vinton
|6
|Oakdale
|20
|Grand Lake
|26
|LaSalle
|6
|Lakeview
|28
|Pickering
|14
|Welsh
|73
|Sacred Heart
|20
|Menard
|0
|Newman
|17
|Many
|25
1A Scores
|Lakeside
|40
|Block
|6
|Northwood-Lena
|0
|Beekman Charter
|44
|D’Arbonne Wood
|35
|Montgomery
|6
|St. Mary’s
|42
|Dequincy
|14
Post Game Show
Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.
Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.