2022 5th Quarter Week 4 Highlights

(KALB) - Dylan, Elijah and Mary Margaret breakdown the fourth week of high school football in Central Louisiana! View the final scores below and watch the highlights above!

5A Scores

Barbe 42 Pineville 0 East Ascension 28 ASH 34 Natchitoches Central 27 Southwood 0

4A Scores

Catholic New Iberia 0 Leesville 26 Peabody 18 Green Oaks 13 West Ouachita 40 Grant 21 Marksville 13 Tioga 60

3A Scores

Arcadia 34 Bolton 21 Buckeye 12 Vidalia 32 Avoyelles 70 Bunkie 16 Winnfield 41 Jena 26

2A Scores

Rosepine 43 Vinton 6 Oakdale 20 Grand Lake 26 LaSalle 6 Lakeview 28 Pickering 14 Welsh 73 Sacred Heart 20 Menard 0 Newman 17 Many 25

1A Scores

Lakeside 40 Block 6 Northwood-Lena 0 Beekman Charter 44 D’Arbonne Wood 35 Montgomery 6 St. Mary’s 42 Dequincy 14

