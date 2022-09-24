Many’s defense stiffens up as the Tigers defeat Arch Manning, Newman 25-17.

Dylan and Elijah recap the Week 4 Game of the Week: Newman vs Many.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 12:22 AM CDT
MANY, La. (KALB) - In one of the most anticipated games of the year, the Many defense was the difference maker as they stopped five-star quarterback Arch Manning and the Newman Greenies in a 25-17 win.

The Tigers set the tone from the opening kickoff recovering an onside kick. Running back Trent Williams would finish off the first drive for the Tigers for a score to give Many the early lead.

The defense did not allow Manning to complete his first pass until his 10th attempt of the game. After holding a 15-10 lead at the half, Many would hold on and go on to win 25-17.

“The atmosphere was unbelievable,” said Many Head Coach Jess Curtis. “It’s the biggest atmosphere that we’ve ever had here. We’ve had numerous semi-final games here to get us to the Superdome in New Orleans, but this took the cake. To get a guy like Arch Manning to come into Many, we knew we had to play big, and we did. Our kids were on assignment, on task, played unselfishly, and that’s why we won. Big time effort tonight.”

Many (4-0) remains undefeated on the season.

