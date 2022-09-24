Vote for your Week 4 Southern Air Top 3 Cool Plays of the Week

Vote for your Southern Air Cool Play of the Week
Vote for your Southern Air Cool Play of the Week(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:59 PM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Southern Air sponsors KALB’s Cool Plays of the Week, but the Friday night action only continues to heat up.

Explosive plays on the ground and through the air make up this week’s nominees.

It’s time to vote for the Week 4 Play of the Week. Vote in the poll below. The winner will be revealed Sunday on Sportsnite.

