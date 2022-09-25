Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on Saida Street

The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday...
The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning on Saida Street near Carter’s Mobile Home Park.(Credit: KALB)
By Natchitoches Police Department
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (NPD) - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning on Saida Street near Carter’s Mobile Home Park.

On September 25, 2022 around 12:15 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department were dispatched to Saida Street in reference to a gunshot victim.  Upon officers arrival they located, Jaqurian Casson, (B/M, 21 y.o.a. of Natchitoches) who was suffering from a gunshot wound.  As a result of his injuries, Jaqurian Casson, was pronounced deceased by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office.

This investigation is ongoing and the Natchitoches Police Department will release more details as they become available.

If you would like to report suspicious activity please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or if you have additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective Rudy Glass at (318) 357-3878.  Remember all information given shall remain confidential.

How to report an anonymous tip via Natchitoches Crime Stoppers:

You can also report a tip anonymously by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smart phone or by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388.  All tips remain confidential and the caller can receive a cash reward up to $2,000 for the arrest of an offender.

