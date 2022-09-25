Texas man killed, multiple juveniles injured in Sabine Parish crash

SABINE PARISH (LSP) - Around 6:30 p.m. on Sept 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 6, west of Many. The crash claimed the life of 21-year-old Joseph Hogan of Hemphill, Texas, and injured multiple others.

According to investigators, a vehicle driven by 51-year-old Stacy Martone of Many, was traveling westbound when he crossed the centerlines into eastbound traffic and collided head-on with the vehicle driven by Hogan.

Hogan, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver, 4-year-old passenger and 6-year-old passenger, who also were unrestrained, sustained severe injuries and were transported to a local hospital. An additional 2-year-old passenger, who was restrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and LSP is reminding the public that proper use of seat belts can greatly decrease an occupant’s chance of death and may greatly reduce the extent of injuries.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.