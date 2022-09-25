Texas man killed, multiple juveniles injured in Sabine Parish crash

Around 6:30 p.m. on Sept 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle...
Around 6:30 p.m. on Sept 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 6, west of Many. The crash claimed the life of 21-year-old Joseph Hogan of Hemphill, Texas, and injured multiple others.(Credit: KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SABINE PARISH (LSP) - Around 6:30 p.m. on Sept 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 6, west of Many. The crash claimed the life of 21-year-old Joseph Hogan of Hemphill, Texas, and injured multiple others.

According to investigators, a vehicle driven by 51-year-old Stacy Martone of Many, was traveling westbound when he crossed the centerlines into eastbound traffic and collided head-on with the vehicle driven by Hogan.

Hogan, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver, 4-year-old passenger and 6-year-old passenger, who also were unrestrained, sustained severe injuries and were transported to a local hospital. An additional 2-year-old passenger, who was restrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and LSP is reminding the public that proper use of seat belts can greatly decrease an occupant’s chance of death and may greatly reduce the extent of injuries.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 proposed amendments to the Louisiana Constitution: What you need to know
Trent Williams (1) celebrates after rushing TD vs Newman
Many’s defense stiffens up as the Tigers defeat Arch Manning, Newman 25-17.
Joseph Garrison, III
Man arrested in Grant Parish for killing 2 dogs and shooting at 2 people
2022 5th Quarter Week 4 Highlights
Vote for your Southern Air Cool Play of the Week
Vote for your Week 4 Southern Air Top 3 Cool Plays of the Week

Latest News

The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday...
Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on Saida Street
Goal-line stand ignites Demons’ SLC-opening win against Lamar
Goal-line stand ignites Demons’ SLC-opening win against Lamar
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's 6PM Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's 6PM Forecast
Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside Forecast