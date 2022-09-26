3-year-old allegedly pushed by aunt into Lake Michigan dies

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office reported that Josiah Brown died Sunday morning at a...
The Cook County Medical Examiner's office reported that Josiah Brown died Sunday morning at a hospital where he had been since last Monday.(WBBM via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Officials say a 3-year-old boy who was pulled from Lake Michigan in Chicago after allegedly being pushed into the water has died.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office reported that Josiah Brown died Sunday morning at a hospital where he had been since last Monday.

The boy was at Chicago’s Navy Pier when his aunt, Victoria Moreno, allegedly pushed him into the lake and then stood by and did nothing as he sank to the bottom.

The boy was pulled by divers about 30 minutes later and was rushed to a hospital.

Moreno was charged with attempted murder. Prosecutors have not said if the charges against her will be upgraded.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 6:30 p.m. on Sept 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle...
Texas man killed, multiple juveniles injured in Sabine Parish crash
A string of satellites were captured moving across the sky on Wednesday, September 7.
String of Starlink satellites spotted in night sky
8 proposed amendments to the Louisiana Constitution: What you need to know
The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday...
Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on Saida Street
Joseph Garrison, III
Man arrested in Grant Parish for killing 2 dogs and shooting at 2 people

Latest News

FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks...
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes’ path: From Yale to jail
The calf is called Nang Phaya which means “queen” or “strong female monarch.”
UK zoo names baby elephant in honor of Queen Elizabeth II
Hurricane Ian is prompting NASA to move its moon rocket off the launch pad and into shelter.
Hurricane forces NASA to put moon rocket in shelter; launch is on hold
Samantha Jones was charged with child abuse with risk of serious injury.
Mother told officers she drank a 12-pack before driving with 3 children, authorities say