Fall Fun Events in Cenla

(KALB) - Check back for more local events during the month of October! If you have any events you’d like us to add, email news@kalb.com and let us know the details!

SEPT. 30 - OCT. 9

Jurassic Empire at the Alexandria Mall from Sept 30th through Oct 9th. Details HERE

SEPT. 30 - OCT. 31

WARNING: This event may be too intense for children under 12. Details HERE. Dark Woods Haunted Attractions: Sept. 30, Oct. 1, 7-8. 14-15, 21-22, 28-29, 31.

OCTOBER 8

Halloween Crafts at the Rapides Parish Library Hineston Branch from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

OCTOBER 15-31

Pumpkin Patch at the First United Methodist Church in Alexandria from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday and Noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays from the 15th to the 31st.

OCTOBER 15

Pollock Town Hall Pink Run at 9 a.m. ($20 entry fee) with a Cornhole Tournament at the ballpark at 11 a.m. ($10/person)

OCTOBER 21

The Art Walk Illuminated Procession 2022 at 7 p.m. during the Fall Art Walk in Alexandria

OCTOBER 22

Zoo Boo from 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. at the Alexandria Zoo

OCTOBER 30

LSU Eunice to host “Trunk or Treat” from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. in the Science Building parking lot

OCTOBER 31

Halloween Around the Square from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Avoyelles Parish Courthouse

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.