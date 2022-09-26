Gov. Edwards tours paper mill facility in Shreveport making $250 million investment in state

Governor John Bel Edwards toured Pratt Industries in Shreveport, La. on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.
Governor John Bel Edwards toured Pratt Industries in Shreveport, La. on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis
Sep. 26, 2022
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is giving Pratt Industries big praises after a visit to the Shreveport facility early Monday morning (Sept. 26).

Pratt Industries is a paper mill company with facilities across the United States. The company is celebrating its $250 million investment in Louisiana. Gov. Edwards says this money will help the state.

“Their investments across Louisiana are now a quarter of billion dollars and they have 250 employees and on average, they make $100,000 a year, so that’s not just a decent wage, that supports families, communities, and he’s offering career opportunities, not jobs,” the governor said.

Gov. Edwards also took a tour of the facility during his visit.

