Jennings Airport to host 41st Annual Stearman Fly-in
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jennings Airport will be hosting the 41st Annual Stearman Fly-in on Oct. 1, 2022.

The free event allows viewers to come and view the planes close up as well as see flying competitions at the Jennings Airport on 1704 Public Works Rd.

There will be food, drinks, and t-shirts for sale at the event which will be from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

