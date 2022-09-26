Pfizer submits FDA request for kids COVID vaccine booster

Children 5 to 11 are the target population for a vaccine booster emergency use authorization.
Children 5 to 11 are the target population for a vaccine booster emergency use authorization.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - On Monday, Pfizer and BioNTech announced they’ve finished their submission to the Food and Drug Administration for an Emergency Use Authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine booster.

The request is for an updated booster shot for 5-to-11-year-olds.

Officials said the shot focuses on strains that were part of the original vaccine, as well as new variants.

The 10 milligram dose of Pfizer’s bivalent vaccine is already authorized for people 12 and older.

The WHO director-general said one person still dies with COVID-19 every 44 seconds. (CNN, White House, World Health Organization, Pfizer)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A string of satellites were captured moving across the sky on Wednesday, September 7.
String of Starlink satellites spotted in night sky
Around 6:30 p.m. on Sept 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle...
Texas man killed, multiple juveniles injured in Sabine Parish crash
8 proposed amendments to the Louisiana Constitution: What you need to know
The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday...
Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on Saida Street
Joseph Garrison, III
Man arrested in Grant Parish for killing 2 dogs and shooting at 2 people

Latest News

Police and paramedics work at the scene of a shooting at school No. 88 in Izhevsk, Russia,...
13 dead, 23 wounded in school shooting in Russia
This historic collision is happening nearly 7 million miles from Earth, but the Italian Space...
NASA to take part in historic crash in outer space
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Ian strengthens into a hurricane, heads toward Cuba, Florida