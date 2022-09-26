Rapides Parish Police Jury appoints new director for Office of Emergency Preparedness

Angie Branton was named the new director of Emergency Preparedness for Rapides Parish on Sept....
Angie Branton was named the new director of Emergency Preparedness for Rapides Parish on Sept. 26, 2022.(KALB)
By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Just as we are beginning to track storms in the gulf like Hurricane Ian, the Police Jury has announced Angie Branton as the new director for the Rapides Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness, which is an important job in the event that a hurricane hits Central Louisiana.

In her position, Branton communicates with local and state leaders in the event of an emergency in Rapides Parish. Branton is taking over the position previously held by Sonya Wiley-Gremillion, who recently announced her retirement, effective September 26. As forecasters are closely tracking storms in the Gulf, Branton said our area is likely to be unscathed by these storms, but given our area’s history, residents should always be aware and stay prepared.

“I encourage the public to be prepared, to think of them an emergency plan before all of this happens,” said Branton. “They should know where they are going to go, where they are going to evacuate to if they had to. If they had family from down South, make arrangements to keep them up here. Food, water, supplies if you are out of electricity, just to have your own emergency preparedness plan.”

Branton is set to officially begin her role as director Friday, September 29.

