Ponchatoula police officer charged with sexual battery, officials say

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Ponchatoula police officer has been arrested by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, according to officials.

The Ponchatoula Police Chief Bry Layrisson said Frank Tallia, 24, faces a charge of sexual battery.

Chief Layrisson said his administration is gathering information on the investigation and will review the matter to determine what action to take.

As of 1:30 p.m on Monday, Sept. 26, the officer was not on leave.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

