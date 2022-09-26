RECALL ALERT: Pool and drain cover, basketball goal, salad dressing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re looking for some upgrades around your home, maybe you need a new pool or spa drain cover, or a basketball goal for your front yard, you’ll want to watch out for a few different recalls.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning you about a few pool and spa drain covers found on amazon.com.

It can pose an entrapment hazard to swimmers and bathers. Officials said pool owners and consumers should stop using pools and spas with the recalled pool or spa drain covers and contact the seller for a full refund.

Consumers should remove the drain cover from the pool and/or spa and send a photo of the drain cover to the firm.

Another recall alert for you, the Spalding Momentous EZ Portable Basketball Goals recalled by Russell Brands. Officials said the welds in the arm attaching the backboard to the pole can fail and cause the backboard to fall.

Consumers should immediately stop using the portable basketball goals and contact Spalding to arrange for a technician to remove the original arm and install a new arm on the goal system.

Spalding is contacting all known purchasers.

The last recall we want you to know about is from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and it has to do with a salad dressing you may know and love.

Treehouse Foods is voluntarily recalling one lot of restaurant-style Italian dressing sold under the brand name Tuscan Garden. This recall comes as the product is labeled as restaurant-style Italian dressing, while some of the bottles may contain Asian sesame dressing.

The label indicates the allergens egg and dairy are in the product. The Asian sesame dressing product contains the allergens of soy and wheat. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The product was distributed nationwide through Aldi between Aug. 23 and Sept. 23, 2022.

Treehouse has not received any reports of an allergic reaction associated with this product.

