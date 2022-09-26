Screamfest Movie Nights are Back at Paragon Casino Resort

Paragon Casino in Marksville, La.(The Ehrhardt Group / Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana)
By KATIE BOURQUE
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARKSVILLE, La. - Paragon Casino Resort is hosting their annual Screamfest, a late-night movie series in the Paragon Cinema featuring horror movie classics including “Friday the 13th” and “It.” Screamfest starts Friday, September 30, and plays at 9 p.m. each weekend through Saturday, October 29.

To round out the month of horror, Paragon Cinema will host its 5th annual screening of the classic musical comedy “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”. Paragon Casino Resort invites guests to come dressed as their favorite character and enter the annual Rocky Horror Show Costume Contest for a chance to win an assortment of prizes and to enjoy featured food and drink specials.

Other movies scheduled for Screamfest include:

  • It - Friday, September 30
  • It: Chapter 2 - Saturday, October 1
  • Tyler Perry’s Boo - Friday, October 7
  • Tyler Perry’s Boo2 - Saturday, October 8
  • Scream - Friday, October 14
  • Friday the 13th - Saturday, October 15
  • The Exorcist - Friday, October 21
  • Psycho - Saturday, October 22
  • Nightmare on Elm St. - Friday, October 28
  • The Rocky Horror Picture Show - Saturday, October 29

Movies scheduled are subject to change. Visit Paragon Cinema’s website for the latest movie schedules and to purchase tickets in advance.

