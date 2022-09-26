Southern Air “Cool” Play of the Week Four Winner

Leesville's Parker Maks pass to Julian Culbert wins cool play of the week
By Mary Margaret Ellison, Dylan Domangue and Elijah Nixon
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Week 4 is in the books for the high school football season. We have seen some of the best athletes in the area showing off their talent on the gridiron, but only one can win play of the week. Leesville’s Parker Maks with the beautiful pass to Julian Culbert for a 55-yard touchdown wins the Southern Air “Cool” Play of the Week!

