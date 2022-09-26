Unrestrained driver killed in Sabine Parish crash; impairment suspected

SABINE PARISH, La. (KALB) - A driver from Marthaville who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt was killed Sunday afternoon in a crash on Hwy 175.

According to Louisiana State Police, Albert Nettles, 35, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet pickup truck, heading south on Hwy 175 on September 25. Around 2:30 p.m., Nettles’ truck traveled off the road, down the ditch embankment and struck a concrete bridge, overturning. Nettles was ejected from the truck and pronounced dead.

State police said that impairment is a suspected factor in the crash and a toxicology sample was submitted for analysis.

