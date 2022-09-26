Vote for your Week 5 MedExpress Game of the Week

MedExpress 5th Quarter Game of the Week voting
MedExpress 5th Quarter Game of the Week voting(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It is almost the halfway point of the regular season for high school football.

For most of our local teams, it is the final week before district play officially starts. With crucial non-district rivalries being renewed this week, it’s time to reveal the Week 5 MedExpress Game of the Week.

Vote in the poll below and let us know where you want to see Mary Margaret Ellison Friday night. The winner will be revealed Thursday on News Channel 5.

