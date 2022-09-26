Winnfield student won all-female flight that encourages women in STEM careers

WINN PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Winnfield teen was among a group young women chosen for a special flight with a goal of introducing a generation of girls to jobs in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

It’s part of Delta Air Lines “WING” program, which stands for “Women Inspiring the Next Generation”.

According to Delta, for every 100 male pilots, there’s only six female pilots, and even fewer who are women of color in that position. On this special flight, every person involved is female, from those in the air to the TSA and ticket agents on the ground.

This special flight took its group of over 100 passengers to the Kennedy Space Center on Monday morning. It marked the first-ever landing of a commercial flight at the NASA field center.

130 girls/students and an all female flight crew (Sharda Foster)

On the flight was Madison Foster, a 14-year-old freshman at Winnfield Senior High. Her mom told us that Madison submitted an essay and her grades to be selected.

Madison Foster landing at the Kennedy Space Center, the first commercial flight to land there in history. (Sharda Foster)

