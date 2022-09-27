Arrest made in Hammond home invasion shooting that left father dead; daughter critical

Omarion Hookfin was taken into custody on one count of first-degree murder, two counts of...
Omarion Hookfin was taken into custody on one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of armed robbery, and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A suspect accused of killing a Hammond father and critically injuring his daughter during a home invasion is now in custody, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

READ MORE WANTED: 18-year-old accused of killing man, injuring 12-year-old daughter in Hammond home invasion

Chief Jimmy Travis said that Omarion Hookfin was taken into custody on one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of armed robbery, and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.

On Monday, Sept. 12, Donte Perry, 33, was fatally shot inside his home on Rufus Bankston road. His 12-year-old daughter was shot five times and left in critical condition.

