BPSO looking for person of interest in reference to theft at local business

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in reference to a theft at a local business.

If you have any information on the person seen above or have any information about the theft, you are asked to contact BPSO at 337-463-3281 or the crime stoppers hotline with anonymous tips at 337-462-8918/833-404-1372.

You can also submit a tip at beauregardparishsheriff.org, or text anonymous tips to TIP BPSO followed by the tip information to 888777.

