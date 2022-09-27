Cenla high school coaches prepare for Week 5, discuss upcoming matchups

(MGN)
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - At Holy Savior Menard, 10 central Louisiana high school football coaches participated in the Week 5 Cenla Presser. Each coach talked about the outcome of the Week 4 games and previewed their matchup heading into the next.

Coach Thomas Bachman - Alexandria Senior High

Coach Brian Williams - Montgomery

Coach Aaron York - St. Mary’s

Coach Tommy Moore - Northwood-Lena

Coach Dillon Barrett - Grant

Coach Jimmie Hillman - Marksville

Coach Bryant Bell - Pineville

Coach Justin Charles - Holy Savior Menard

Coach Kevin Cook - Tioga

Coach Ben McLaughlin - Buckeye

