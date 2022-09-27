Experts say having a will critical to your family’s future

Only 33% of Americans have an estate plan according to a recent survey from Caring.com
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Having a will is one an overlooked step of life, according to a recent survey from Caring.com. Only 33% of Americans have an estate plan, even though experts said having a will is crucial to successful financial planning.

Patrick Hicks is the head of legal with Trust & Will, an online service that allows you to create estate plans, wills and or trust. Hicks said in the absence of a will family members could be confused or at odds over your estate.

In most states, you can have a will as young as 18 years old. Hicks explained that once you have a will it should be updated it regularly. Changes such as getting married, having a family, or other big life events could alter your plan.

Hicks also pointed out that making a will does not have to be expensive or time consuming. Online sites make it a little bit faster and cheaper, and you can create the estate plans on your own timeframe at sites like Trust and Will or LegalZoom.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New discrimination charges filed against RPSB
A string of satellites were captured moving across the sky on Wednesday, September 7.
String of Starlink satellites spotted in night sky
Around 6:30 p.m. on Sept 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle...
Texas man killed, multiple juveniles injured in Sabine Parish crash
Unrestrained driver killed in Sabine Parish crash; impairment suspected
Angie Branton was named the new director of Emergency Preparedness for Rapides Parish on Sept....
Rapides Parish Police Jury appoints new director for Office of Emergency Preparedness

Latest News

President Joe Biden, shown at the White House, unveiled a plan to cancel some student debt.
Libertarian group sues to block student debt cancellation
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
Vote in Ukraine’s Russia-held areas stokes tension with West
Mike Bratcher, a retired Air Force veteran, skydived 100 times in one day.
Man jumps out of plane 100 times in less than a day
Hurricane Ian is expected to strike the Florida coast as a major hurricane.
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods