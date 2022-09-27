Fundraiser announced for family of Allison Rice

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A fundraiser is being planned to help the family of Allison Rice pay for funeral expenses.

A giveback night and fundraiser will take place at the Walk On’s restaurant in Gonzales on Thursday, Oct. 6. The restaurant is located at 14569 Airline Highway in Gonzales.

Police say Rice was shot and killed on Sept. 16 inside her car near the railroad tracks on Government Street, on the edge of downtown Baton Rouge.

Police say Rice had just left a bar in Mid City and believe she was driving toward downtown on Government Street around 2:20 a.m. when she encountered a train stopped on the tracks. Nearly a dozen shots were fired into her vehicle, mostly through her windshield.

A reward for information that can help in the case is now more than $37,000. Anyone with details that can potentially help investigators is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

