LCU needs to be more consistent as they eye their first road win of the season

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Christian Wildcats struggled with consistency this year and that is partially the blame for their 1-3 record this season.

In the first two games, the offense could not get much going. The Wildcats scored only 14 points total in both contests. The offense had a total of three turnovers, and the defense forced four turnovers in the first two matchups

However, in the third game of the season, the Wildcats went on a rampage. The offense scored 40 points and racked up 357 total yards in the game. The defense caused three turnovers in the win against Arizona Christian University.

Last week, LCU lost 45-13. The offense could not get going again, only scoring 13 points, and the defense could not generate a turnover.

Head Coach Drew Maddox said that the lack of consistency is not the only problem, but it is one of the key ones for this team.

“We just have to clean up the mistakes,” said Maddox. “Offensively, we have to find a way to cut down the turnovers, and defensively, we have to get takeaways, which is what we did a few weeks ago in the win at home. Once we get that underway, things can start to work in our favor.”

The Wildcats will play on the road this Saturday against the Oklahoma State Panhandle University. Kickoff at 2 p.m.

