Pineville police seeking person in reference to recent thefts

Pineville police are looking for this person for questioning about recent thefts.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person and vehicle shown in the photos above. The person is wanted for questioning in reference to multiple thefts that happened at a local business.

If you have any information about the person or vehicle, you are asked to contact PPD at 318-449-5652 or 318-442-6603. All tips are anonymous.

*All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.*

