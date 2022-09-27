Pineville police seeking person in reference to recent thefts

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person and vehicle shown in the photos above. The person is wanted for questioning in reference to multiple thefts that happened at a local business.

If you have any information about the person or vehicle, you are asked to contact PPD at 318-449-5652 or 318-442-6603. All tips are anonymous.

*All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.*

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.