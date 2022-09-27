APD: Bomb threat at Bolton High was a hoax
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 learned of a possible bomb threat at Bolton High School on Tuesday morning. APD investigated the scene and determined it to be a hoax.
Students were evacuated as a precaution but have now returned to their classes.
The building was searched for any possible dangers and none were found.
