APD: Bomb threat at Bolton High was a hoax

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 learned of a possible bomb threat at Bolton High School on Tuesday morning. APD investigated the scene and determined it to be a hoax.

Students were evacuated as a precaution but have now returned to their classes.

The building was searched for any possible dangers and none were found.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.