Recall Cantrell effort has collected 20% of signatures needed for vote, organizers say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Organizers of the effort to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell say they have gotten around 20% of the 53,000 signatures they need.

“They said it couldn’t be done, and here we are with a coalition across New Orleans,” said Eileen Carter.

The organizers, Eileen Carter and Beldon Baptiste, gathered with supporters on the steps of City Hall Tuesday, Sept. 27. They said they are on pace to gather the signatures needed in the next few months.

In the midst of the recall effort, an anti-recall campaign emerged. Pro-Cantrell signs popped up around New Orleans saying, “Don’t Sign It” and “Recall the Recall,” but it is unclear who is funding the effort.

“I am not intimately involved in any of the efforts. I’m focused on doing the work and doing the job,” said Mayor Cantrell.

The Mayor said while she is aware of both campaigns, she continues to feel support.

“What I’ve experienced personally, as I move around the city is, again, nothing but love, support, and nothing but word so encouragement to keep going and to keep getting things done,” said Mayor Cantrell.

“We are in a fight of our life. We are in a fight for democracy,” said Baptiste.

The organizers have until February 22 to collect the signatures.

