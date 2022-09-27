St. Mary Tigers dominating on both sides of the ball

The St. Mary Tigers have been dominate on both sides of the ball
The St. Mary Tigers have been dominate on both sides of the ball(kalb)
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Sep. 26, 2022
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - After losing the opener this season, the St. Mary’s Tigers have been on a tear, outscoring their last three opponents 103-28.

Quarterback Adam Parker had five rushing touchdowns last Friday and threw for one in the 42-14 win against Dequincy. Also, the defense played lights out once again.

Head Coach Aaron York said he could not be more pleased with both sides of the ball

“The offense and defense have been playing well,” said York. “Football is the ultimate team game, and we can’t win without both sides of the ball doing their jobs well.”

