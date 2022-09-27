Survey: 71% of workers say pay isn’t keeping up with inflation

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(CNN) – Many Americans are worried about staying afloat financially.

According to a survey from Bank of America, 71% of workers in the United States say their salaries and wages can’t keep pace with the rising cost of living.

That’s up from the 58% who said the same in February.

The findings are from data taken in July and are based on Americans who have 401K plans.

The survey says 44% of U.S. employees say they feel well-off financially, which is the lowest that level has been in five years.

