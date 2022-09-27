Tablet, internet service distribution at Paragon Casino Resort

The following has been provided by the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana and Paragon Casino Resort:

The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana and Paragon Casino Resort are encouraging Marksville neighbors to check their eligibility to qualify for a free LTE tablet and internet service through the Affordable Connectivity Program.

Members of the community may check their eligibility by calling 1-888-850-0764. A household may be eligible if one member of the household is the recipient of a Federal Pell Grant, Federal Public Housing, FDPIR, SNAP, Medicaid, WIC and many others. Residents must call 1-888-850-0764 before 5 p.m. on Monday, October 3, to determine their eligibility.

If you are eligible, you may pick up your LTE tablet in The Arsene Ballroom at Paragon Casino Resort on Saturday, October 8, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Any questions may be directed to Tony Brown at (318) 792-5940.

The Affordable Connectivity Program is a Federal Communications Commission benefit program that helps ensure households have access to the broadband internet they need to work, school, healthcare and more. Learn more about the Affordable Connectivity Program here.

