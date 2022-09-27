Teen killed, 4 wounded in shooting after football scrimmage

Police said players were walking off the field behind Roxborough High School after a scrimmage...
Police said players were walking off the field behind Roxborough High School after a scrimmage involving three schools when at least two people opened fire shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old youth was killed and four other students were wounded in a shooting near a northwest Philadelphia high school athletic field after a football scrimmage.

Police said players were walking off the field behind Roxborough High School after a scrimmage involving three schools when at least two people opened fire shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday before fleeing.

Police said a 14-year-old shot in the chest died at Einstein Medical Center.

A 17-year-old shot in the arm and leg and a 14-year-old shot in the thigh were listed in stable condition.

A fourth victim was taken to a hospital, and another student grazed by a bullet was treated at the scene.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New discrimination charges filed against RPSB
A string of satellites were captured moving across the sky on Wednesday, September 7.
String of Starlink satellites spotted in night sky
Pineville police have identified the person they were seeking in reference to recent thefts.
Pineville police identified person they sought in reference to thefts
Around 6:30 p.m. on Sept 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle...
Texas man killed, multiple juveniles injured in Sabine Parish crash
Unrestrained driver killed in Sabine Parish crash; impairment suspected

Latest News

The Humane Society said 275 dogs were rescued from a dogfighting operation.
Humane Society: 275 dogs rescued from dogfighting operation
KALB’s Golden Shield Award
Ethan Lachney - Golden Shield Winner
In a unanimous vote, the five-member panel with the Board of Pardons granted a recommendation...
Convicted murderer serving life granted sentence commutation recommendation by Board of Pardons