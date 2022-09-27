Tioga put up 60 points Friday, the most in school’s history since 2008

(kalb)
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALL, La. (KALB) - The Tioga Indians put up 60 points last Friday in their homecoming game against Marksville. That was the most that they have ever put up in a game since 2008.

The 4-0 Indians have not really struggled getting points this year, averaging 42 points per game However, it is significant because they are more known for their defense.

Head Coach Kevin Cook said this milestone is cool, but it is nothing he ever wanted to do either.

“That has never been my goal,” said Cook. “I believe that the game can be won if we score 35 points. We don’t need anything more than that.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 6:30 p.m. on Sept 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle...
Texas man killed, multiple juveniles injured in Sabine Parish crash
A string of satellites were captured moving across the sky on Wednesday, September 7.
String of Starlink satellites spotted in night sky
8 proposed amendments to the Louisiana Constitution: What you need to know
The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday...
Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on Saida Street
New discrimination charges filed against RPSB

Latest News

The St. Mary Tigers have been dominate on both sides of the ball
St. Mary Tigers dominating on both sides of the ball
Pineville Head Coach Bryant Bell discusses his week five matchup
Pineville Head Coach Bryant Bell discusses his week five matchup
Marksville's Head Coach Jimmie Hillman discusses his week five matchup
Marksville's Head Coach Jimmie Hillman discuss his week five matchup
Grant Head Coach Dillon Barrett discusses his week five matchup
Grant Head Coach Dillon Barrett discuss his week five matchup