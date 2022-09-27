Tioga put up 60 points Friday, the most in school’s history since 2008

BALL, La. (KALB) - The Tioga Indians put up 60 points last Friday in their homecoming game against Marksville. That was the most that they have ever put up in a game since 2008.

The 4-0 Indians have not really struggled getting points this year, averaging 42 points per game However, it is significant because they are more known for their defense.

Head Coach Kevin Cook said this milestone is cool, but it is nothing he ever wanted to do either.

“That has never been my goal,” said Cook. “I believe that the game can be won if we score 35 points. We don’t need anything more than that.”

