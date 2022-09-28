Authorities investigating burglary at Pineville storage business

Surveillance footage of a suspect, and his car, wanted for a burglary at A Plus Storage in...
Surveillance footage of a suspect, and his car, wanted for a burglary at A Plus Storage in Pineville, La.(Crime Stoppers of Cenla)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Authorities are investigating a burglary that occurred at A Plus Storage on La. 107 in Pineville on Sept. 7.

Details provided by Crime Stoppers of Cenla reveal that a storage unit was broken into and a propane bottle, two propane fish cookers and some dishes, totaling $500 in value, were taken.

Video surveillance footage showcased a white man with long red hair and a small four-door silver car used by him. If you can help identify this suspect, please contact Crime Stoppers.

For a cash reward, you can call them at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. It is not a law enforcement agency.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pineville police have identified the person they were seeking in reference to recent thefts.
Pineville police identified person they sought in reference to thefts
New discrimination charges filed against RPSB
In a unanimous vote, the five-member panel with the Board of Pardons granted a recommendation...
Convicted murderer serving life receives recommendation for sentence commutation by Board of Pardons
APD investigated a bomb threat at Bolton High School on September 27, 2022.
APD: Bomb threat at Bolton High was a hoax
10-year-old Zane Rutledge scores TD for his youth football team.
Heart-Touching Touchdown: Local kid with Down Syndrome scores during football game

Latest News

Florida
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast
Left to right: Courtney Coco and David Anthony Burns
Motion admitted in Courtney Coco case suggests a motive, sexual relationship between suspect and victim
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast
LUNCH
Lunch Kids 9/28/22