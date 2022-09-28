Authorities investigating burglary at Pineville storage business

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Authorities are investigating a burglary that occurred at A Plus Storage on La. 107 in Pineville on Sept. 7.

Details provided by Crime Stoppers of Cenla reveal that a storage unit was broken into and a propane bottle, two propane fish cookers and some dishes, totaling $500 in value, were taken.

Video surveillance footage showcased a white man with long red hair and a small four-door silver car used by him. If you can help identify this suspect, please contact Crime Stoppers.

For a cash reward, you can call them at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. It is not a law enforcement agency.

