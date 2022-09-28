Pediatrician arrested for child porn, video voyeurism; former employer releases statement

A man formerly employed as a pediatric cardiologist has been arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography.
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man formerly employed as a pediatric cardiologist has been arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Officials arrested Antonio Felipe Belda, 37, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, and charged him with over 100 counts of pornography involving juveniles under 13 and 50 counts of video voyeurism.

EBRSO reportedly began looking into this case in early September. The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, Louisiana State Police, and Homeland Security Investigations assisted in this joint investigation.

The Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System reportedly fired Belda after learning about the allegations and his arrest. The health system released the following statement:

There is no indication that any equipment was utilized at the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pineville police have identified the person they were seeking in reference to recent thefts.
Pineville police identified person they sought in reference to thefts
New discrimination charges filed against RPSB
In a unanimous vote, the five-member panel with the Board of Pardons granted a recommendation...
Convicted murderer serving life receives recommendation for sentence commutation by Board of Pardons
APD investigated a bomb threat at Bolton High School on September 27, 2022.
APD: Bomb threat at Bolton High was a hoax
10-year-old Zane Rutledge scores TD for his youth football team.
Heart-Touching Touchdown: Local kid with Down Syndrome scores during football game

Latest News

Bolton students address city's top concerns with Mayor Hall
Motion admitted in Courtney Coco case suggests a motive, sexual relationship
Surveillance footage of a suspect, and his car, wanted for a burglary at A Plus Storage in...
Authorities investigating burglary at Pineville storage business
Florida
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast
Left to right: Courtney Coco and David Anthony Burns
Motion admitted in Courtney Coco case suggests a motive, sexual relationship between suspect and victim