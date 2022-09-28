Family of missing Allen Parish woman still searching for answers nearly 2 years later

Kinder, LA (KPLC) - It’s hard to imagine a family member seemingly disappearing without a trace, but that’s a reality for the family of Wanda Dickens, whom no one has seen or heard from since January 2021.

“I want answers, I want help,” her daughter Rheanna Wilson said. “We all do.”

Investigators with the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office said Dickens was dropped off by her boyfriend at a campsite near the Calcasieu River in Kinder after a fight escalated between the two.

She was reported missing on Jan. 10, 2021 by her boyfriend several days later. He told authorities he went to return some of her belongings, and that’s when another campsite owner told him that she was seen in the water.

Authorities said this man claims to have seen Wanda swimming in the river. He said he went to grab something to help her back to shore, while she climbed on to a tree.

“He went to go get a rope, and when he came back, she was no where to be found, but they found her clothes by there,” Wilson said. “They found all of her stuff, but her.”

Authorities said Dickens has a past of drug use and appeared to be under the influence while she was in the water, according to the witness.

Authorities searched the water and surrounding area for weeks to no avail, and as time nears the two-year mark, no answers have surfaced.

“I don’t know if something did happen to her,” Wilson said. “I don’t know if she really did drown. To me, it does seem like something really did happen to her.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-389-7001.

